Emmanuel Acosta Perez was taken into custody on Feb. 15 and has been charged with allegedly downloading child pornography. He is currently facing five felony counts of child exploitation and if convicted, he could potentially be sentenced to up to 50 years in prison.

East Idaho News reported that police stopped Perez on Feb.15 in the AT&T parking lot in Rexburg. He was seen driving by police and was immediately pulled over with the assistance of Madison County deputies.

Perez had been previously identified with the phone number provided in a cyber tip on October 11, 2023 through the Idaho Crimes Against Children.

According to East Idaho News, Perez refused to discuss anything related to the case without a lawyer and is currently being held in the Madison County jail. While in custody, deputies searched his phone and discovered evidence of downloading child pornography in his deleted camera roll folder.

Perez is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. for a preliminary hearing.

Court documents show that the attorneys assigned to the case include lead attorney R. James Archibald and attorney Dan C. Dummar.