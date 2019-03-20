Are you ordinary or extraordinary?

Recently, the Hymas family has been going through a difficult time: His wife, Euleza Hymas, has been experiencing severe necks pains that resulted in surgery on both shoulders and the removal of her gall bladder.

Hymas said one day he knelt down to make a deal with God. Although Euleza has not been healed, he has since had the thought that we need to learn to mold ourselves through hard times.

“The challenges my wife has experienced lately me got me thinking about how the gifts from our Father in Heaven can teach us and shape us to handle these type of challenges,” Hymas said. “No one is immune to trials, and if we allow them to teach us it will prepare us to help ourselves or others in the future.”

In his talk, he shared a clip from a devotional talk Euleza gave several years ago.

While she was going through a different hard time, a friend said she imagined Euleza sitting at the bottom of a deep hole, reaching up, hoping for someone to rescue her. This friend also imagined Euleza standing outside the hole, reaching in to pull herself out because she wouldn’t let anyone else rescue her.

“Let yourself be rescued,” the friend told Euleza.

Hymas told Scroll that he wished he could have added more about this topic: letting other people rescue and minister to us.

“It is inspiration from Father in Heaven to help both the minister and person being ministered to,” Hymas said. “However, it is difficult to allow help from others.”

Hymas gave seven suggestions for building an extraordinary foundation:

Prepare for each day.

Be a solid member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Beware of pride.

Share your extraordinary gifts.

Attend the temple.

Fulfill your potential.

Have courage to be what your Heavenly Father created you to be.

In his devotional discussion board, he asked, “As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, what makes you different from others in the world?”

Some of the replies included prophets, the plan of salvation, forgiveness, courage and the Holy Ghost.

“I would say what makes us different is our knowledge of the available blessings and potential we have,” Hymas told Scroll. “We can only receive those blessings through our faithfulness and because of the Atonement of our Savior Jesus Christ.”

Hymas stressed that because we have these blessings, we have the responsibility to share them with the world.

Hymas said his favorite part of his devotional was the preparation, saying that was the part that made him grow.

