Are you ready for some sports?

On Saturday, April 24, Campus Recreation held their spring semester sports kickoff activity and information meeting. Students had the opportunity to learn more about sports programs on campus and create an intramural team.

“We held this activity today to expose new students and returning students what will be available to them to get involved in throughout the semester,” said Elias Cortez, a sophomore studying automotive technology.

This semester there will be up to 10 sports offered to students ranging from soccer to ultimate frisbee.

The recreation department will also be hosting various sports tournaments throughout the semester that will require students to pay a fee of no more than $10 per sport. All participants wanting to join will receive a swag bag as part of their entry fee. Prizes will be given for the winning team and other contests throughout each tournament.

“I just want to play sports and stay involved with activities on campus, plus it’s a great way to meet new people and make friends,” said Jordan Roberts, a freshman studying exercise physiology.

Students wanting to get involved in intramural sports are encouraged to visit campusrec.byui.edu to register for teams or individual sports.