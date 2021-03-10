Are you Tik-Toking your time away?

According to the Social Science Research Network, Tik Tok has been downloaded a total of 2.6 billion times with 800 million active users all around the world. Tik Tok users from the United States, India, China, Russia and Turkey are amongst the top users.

With the United States being such a large contributor to Tik Tok downloads, understanding the time we are spending on the app is telling and relevant.

In a recent Instagram poll Scroll took of over 200 young adults, 67% shared they have Tik Tok downloaded on their phone, 52% said they use the app daily and 57% stated the app has kept them from doing more productive things.

According to a recent study by Wallaroo Media, certain age groups spend an average of 80 minutes per day on the app.

“I actually deleted it because I needed to study, be more productive and get other things done,” said Aspen Poulson, a senior studying nursing.

Tik Tok has been a source of distraction for many students at BYU-Idaho.

“People spend crazy amounts of time watching hundreds of videos that are only a couple seconds,” said Aiden Anderson, senior graphic designer at Caliber Smart and a junior studying art.

This is not an uncommon trend for the app.

“It kept me from doing homework and it really made me procrastinate all the time,” Poulson said.

Though many students have found that it keeps them from being more productive, many have used it as a stress reliever, and have even found it inspirational.

“I like to do the dances, but above all, there are always new life hacks,” said Pearl Landrian, a senior studying political science. “I’ve gotten a ton of yummy recipes as well as workouts.”

Like Landrian, students have found ways to be inspired by the videos shared through the app.

“Sometimes there is really cool content that is inspiring — such as ideas for art, fashion, travel and more,” said Kaitlyn Davis, a junior studying communication. “It is also just a really nice way to relax and laugh at the end of the day.”

Though there is no debate that Tik Tok users spend a lot of time on the app, whether or not it is good or bad for the young adults of today is something for each of us to figure out on our own.