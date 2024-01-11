Andrew Bosley, an artist based in Prescott, Arizona, has been using his imagination to create art since he was a child, drawing on the walls.

Bosley has done several projects with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including the recent beginning of an illustrated Book of Mormon series in the Friend magazine that will extend to the end of 2024.





“I can’t think of a time that I wasn’t doing art,” Bosley said. “I had seen Disney movies and…by five I knew I wanted to be an artist.”

Throughout primary and secondary school, Bosley was always drawing, but he never completed a formal art class in high school due to other projects. So, when he arrived at college, he felt behind in the fundamentals of art.

Bosley worked hard to catch himself up on the fundamentals of art during college and would stay up late and sacrifice other classwork to make up for what he had missed during high school.

Bosley now has his own business called Andrew Bosley Art with a personal business under that called Wits End Studio. Bosley’s work is used in board games, book series, magazines and various other projects. He is currently working on a board game called “Everdell” and a book series called “The Smoking Bones.”





“What I get to do every day is a very positive, uplifting experience,” Bosley said. “(Life is) obviously full of ups and downs like anybody else but to be always immersed in wholesome good things, means that I’m not dwelling in negative places as much as perhaps I might otherwise be.”

Bosley adds a piece of advice to those going into creative works:

“Appreciate great art and make art constantly.”