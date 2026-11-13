ARKET announces new soilless cotton

ARKET, a fashion brand within H&M Group, has introduced garments made with soilless cotton for its fall 2026 collection. The innovation allows students to understand how new agricultural methods can change textile production.

According to ARKET´s announcement the company partnered with Spanish agricultural technology Mediterranean Agro Technologies also known as Magtech, to introduce clothing items made with hydroponically grown cotton.

Hydroponics is an agricultural method that allows plants to grow without soil. Magtech delivers water and essential nutrients directly to cotton plant roots through special growing channels.

Although the cultivation process differs from traditional methods, the resulting material is still natural cotton.

A sewing station. Image Credit: Valentina Munoz

For fashion designers an important consideration is whether the cotton grown through this method maintains the qualities needed to have the performance and sustainability in clothing construction.

According to Science Direct, cotton is often selected for its softness, breathability and absorbency. According to the article from Science Direct, research on hydroponically grown cotton found that its fiber properties were comparable to those of conventionally grown cotton.

Bins with different colored threads on a shelf. Image Credit: Valentina Munoz

Aria Booher, a senior studying interdisciplinary studies with an emphasis on apparel construction and design, said the material's future will depend largely on its accessibility and cost. She explained that cotton's versatility makes it valuable for designers, from creating finished garments to using cotton muslin for draping and developing designs.

“Fabric quality and texture should always match the purpose of the finished design,” Booher said.

Booher said she believes accessibility will be a determining factor in whether the material becomes widely used.

“If the process makes cotton more accessible or less expensive, textiles made from cotton might become more affordable,” Booher said.

Miriam Dawne Coonrod, a freshman studying apparel entrepreneurship, raised a different concern. She questioned whether the new material would maintain the durability consumers expect from cotton.

“If it's going to break down faster, the whole point is to be able to build sustainable clothes and make it so we can live in them longer,” said Coonrod.

White clothing on hangers. Image Credit: Valentina Munoz

The enviromental impact of hydroponic cotton will require further examination. Magtech´s recirculating systems designed to reuse water and nutrients, potentially reducing resources used for cultivation.

For designers, the distinction matters. A new growing method may be innovative, but material selection depends on performance, cost, availability and evidence supporting sustainability claims. New growing methods could create opportunities for innovation in textile production and apparel design.