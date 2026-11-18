The Art Faculty Show opening reception was held Nov. 12. The exhibit will be open through Dec. 17 in the Jacob Spori Building.

The Art Faculty Show provides students with the opportunity to see the work of professional artists they have personal connections to. In addition to students and the community, President and Sister Merideth visited the Art Faculty Show as well. While they are often busy with meetings, Sister Merideth emphasized how important it was to them to support the faculty and connect with students.

One of the pieces in the show is Art Faculty member Shae Warnick's, "Unordered tribe." This is a stylistic acrylic painting blending choices of realism and pattern to create a visually compelling piece. Warnick's painting is just one of many remarkable pieces on display for students and the community to enjoy and be inspired by.

Students and community gather to admire BYU Idaho art faculty's original pieces. Image credit: Marie Millburn

President and Sister Merideth pose near the front of the exhibit. Image credit: Marie Millburn

Sister Merideth talks with students at the Faculty Art Show. Image credit: Marie Millburn

Two young ladies stand behind a table and serve refreshments to a crowd. Image credit: Marie Millburn

Shae Warnick's acrylic painting "The Unordered Tribe". Image credit" Marie Millburn.

A large crowd mills around the Faculty Art Show. Image credit: Marie Millburn