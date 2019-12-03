Art students display their talent at the Student Art Show

Select BYU-Idaho art students will have an opportunity to showcase their work at the Student Art Show. It opens at 7 p.m. on Dec. 5 in the Jacob Spori Art Gallery.

The art show will run from Dec. 6-18 and is open to the public. The Spori gallery is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“I think it’s really cool when students show off their skills,” said Brinsley Perry, a freshman studying sociology. “I don’t know if I’d have the guts to show the world something I made.”

The show features art in a variety of mediums and styles. The art department faculty will choose pieces created by BYU-I students to display in the gallery.

According to the BYU-I art site, “We also seek to promote the appreciation of the visual arts across the university community and throughout the surrounding region.”