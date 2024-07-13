She was the protector.

In third grade, Brooke Ameny stood up to the bullies in defense of the defenseless. Since then, she has stepped up to protect those who could not protect themselves.

Ameny’s confidence in her ability to protect herself and others goes back to years spent training in martial arts with her dad and brother.

Her father, Aaron Ameny, is a black belt in ninjutsu, a form of unconventional warfare with tactics in espionage, combat and weaponry that ninjas supposedly used. He then instilled his knowledge into Brooke and her brother, Reece.

Ameny can throw knives and throwing stars, fight with katanas and has practiced an array of martial arts including muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, ninjutsu, wing chun and krav maga.

“Jiu-jitsu is what I’m most confident in,” Ameny said. “And muay thai. Muay Thai is really fun (and has) more powerful moves.”

Though Ameny has visited martial arts academies and dojos, she explained that her experience learning martial arts has been unique. She first got the chance to be part of a group that practiced at BYU-Idaho’s campus jiu-jitsu club.

“When I started doing jiu-jitsu here with a lot of other people … I realized I can learn from them, and they can learn from me,” Ameny said. “They’re not that scary. They seem like, ‘Oh my gosh, they can kill me,’ but … they’re really cool, and (the instructors on campus) teach really well and are very respectful. So I’ve learned a lot from them, and I’m very comfortable around them.”

But it wasn’t always so easy for Ameny. She described joining other martial artists as a stressful experience, often worrying that she wasn’t good enough. She became more comfortable as she pushed through that fear and worked harder.

Martial arts helped Ameny gain both confidence and humility. She explained that continuously being submitted is a very humbling experience but one that she and her brother walked away from stronger and better.

“It also brings up your confidence and being able to not be afraid to go on your own,” Ameny said. “Especially (for) women in martial arts, learning self-defense is very important … So you’re able to hold your own enough to get away from an assailant … Just that confidence of ‘I’m not completely helpless.'”

Ameny acknowledged that many people, especially women, may be nervous to try martial arts because it is a contact sport but explained that learning self-defense is good for people, especially when it pushes their comfort level.

“Learning martial arts will help with … you being able to try new things and gaining more confidence,” Ameny said. “And also, the community of martial arts, they’re so cool. They’re literally some of the chillest people I’ve ever met.”

Fighting is not the only thing Ameny enjoys. She dreams of becoming an artist and would love to work at an animation studio such as Disney or Pixar someday. But, martial arts will always hold a special place in her heart.

As she said, “The mat room is my happy place.”