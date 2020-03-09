At crossroads of history

The Smithsonian Exhibit, Crossroads: Change in Rural America, and its sister exhibit, Building Bridges, will start their display at the Museum of Rexburg on March 9. The exhibit will be open from then until April 20. Regular visiting hours have been adjusted to 1-7 p.m. on weekdays and 12-4 p.m. on Saturdays for this six-week period. The Museum will not be open Sundays.

The objective of having a sister exhibit is to pair the establishment of the rural west with the continued establishment of modern-day Rexburg.

“There are six pieces to the Crossroads exhibit, and we, as a museum, have been asked to pair it with a sister exhibit,” said Jackie Rawlins, the Museum’s Coordinating Director. “Our sister exhibit talks about this area. It will hit the agricultural areas — the history of that. It will talk about BYU-Idaho and how it came about … It talks a lot about the history of the area and how it all connects.”

The administrators overseeing the event hope BYU-I’s students will find their way to the Museum during its promotion.

“We really hope students will come out,” said Alisha Tietjen, the museum’s curator. “Our goal is to influence them and help them see their connection to all of this.”

The history of Rexburg is built on the influence and culture of the students at BYU-I. Common terms, such as “college town” are often associated with the identity of the community — a distinguishing factor spanning as far back as Ricks Community College. These new exhibits explore that idea and present how Rexburg could only be where it is today through the impact of a university.

