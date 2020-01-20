Auditions open for Calvin and Hobbes

Seven-year-old Calvin, with his partner-in-crime stuffed tiger, Hobbes, take on the world together one step at a time in Bill Watterson’s comic book series. The iconic duo experiences the adventure of growing up and the realization that comes with it. This new student play is based on the well-known comic strip, Calvin and Hobbes. It is an original story that has bits and pieces that tie back to the familiar Calvin and Hobbes comics.

Patrick Carlile, a senior majoring in theatre studies and the director of the production, came up with the idea to put on a production of Calvin and Hobbes when he ran into the comic at the BYU-Idaho bookstore. He was immediately drawn to the humor and imagination put into the story and knew he had to recreate it. He asked his friend, Scott Villanueva, a senior studying theatre studies, if he could write the script. Villanueva was more than delighted to help bring Carlile’s vision to life.

“I remember reading the script and being really emotional because I could see the love that Scott put into the script,” Carlile said. “I thought it was so funny and so tender to read.”

BYU-I students and Rexburg community members have the opportunity to be part of the original student-run performance of Calvin and Hobbes. Carlile encourages anyone with a passion for theater and an open-mind to audition for the show, and though Carlile requires no previous experience, he encourages applicants with past theater experience to audition.

“All of us in the crew are fans of Calvin and Hobbes, certainly, but this play means much more to us,” Villanueva said. “Rexburg is a very nice city, and it doesn’t ask much of you. Like many things, I feel like it’s easy to coast through school, get your degree and live an average life. But the gospel has taught me that through Christ, the average can become extraordinary. This play may not earn money or school credits, but we’re trying to build ourselves to be better artists and people.”

Carlile explains that auditions will be a little different from what most people are used to. If you wish to audition, participants are asked to submit a 45-second comedic monologue video as well as a 30-second explanation of what they know about Calvin and Hobbes.

Video auditions need to be sent to candhproductionteam@gmail.com. Participants are asked to include their classes and work schedule for the semester. The video submitted needs to have clear sound and visual quality. The last day to submit the audition tape is Jan 22 at 6 p.m.

Callbacks for the auditions will be on Jan. 25 and the first table read will be on Jan. 28. Cast members will be rehearsing Tuesdays through Thursdays from 7:30-10 p.m.

The final performance will be shown April 4 in the Eliza R. Snow Center on campus. It will be a free performance.