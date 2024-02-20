On Thursday, the BYU-Idaho student chapter of Latter-day Saints in Publishing, Media, and the Arts (LDSPMA) will meet to hear from Josh Allen, a published author and English professor at BYU-I.

The event is open to anyone interested in publication and creative writing where Allen will speak more about career paths in those respective fields. It will be held in the Jacob Spori Building in room 137 from 5-6 p.m.

“It’s good for anyone who creates anything…” said Annie Mason, the vice president of BYU-I’s chapter of LDSPMA. “It’s really good for them to learn how to get into it, how to network, how to market, like things they can do as a student.”

LDSPMA is an organization for members and friends of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the media creation industry.

According to the LDSPMA website, their vision is to, “Provide professional development to people of faith involved in creating uplifting writing, art, music, and media.”