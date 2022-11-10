Author & speaker Jen Marr comes to Idaho to speak about new book

On Friday, Nov. 11, author and public speaker Jen Marr will be holding a discussion about her new book Showing Up. The event will be held at The Avenues Wedding & Event Center, from 7-9 p.m.

She will also be speaking in Ammon the day before on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at The Brickyard Event Center.

Marr is the founder and CEO of the organization Inspiring Comfort, which offers a five-step program on how to best comfort someone.

This event will be a conversation about how to break awkward barriers and create a safe space for people who are experiencing hardship and pain.

More information about Jen Marr and her book can be found on her LinkedIn page.