Home News Author & speaker Jen Marr comes to Idaho to speak about new...
News

Author & speaker Jen Marr comes to Idaho to speak about new book

By Heidi Daniels
0
613
Author of "Showing Up" and CEO & Founder of Inspiring Comfort, Jen Marr. Photo Credit: Inspiring Comfort.

On Friday, Nov. 11, author and public speaker Jen Marr will be holding a discussion about her new book Showing Up. The event will be held at The Avenues Wedding & Event Center, from 7-9 p.m.

She will also be speaking in Ammon the day before on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at The Brickyard Event Center.

Marr is the founder and CEO of the organization Inspiring Comfort, which offers a five-step program on how to best comfort someone.

This event will be a conversation about how to break awkward barriers and create a safe space for people who are experiencing hardship and pain.

More information about Jen Marr and her book can be found on her LinkedIn page.

Previous articleBruins overcome Wolverines to gain second win of the season
Next articleHere’s everything you missed at Dancing with the Rexburg Stars
Heidi Daniels
RELATED ARTICLES
News

Church donates old meetinghouse to Community Food Basket

Hannah Shoffitt - 0
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has donated an old meetinghouse to Community Food Basket in Idaho Falls.
Read more
News

BYU-I students connect with Rexburg community through an early Christmas celebration

Isabelle Justice - 0
Alli Plummer and Sydney Brustad worked together with the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce to bring Christmas early for Rexburg locals.
Read more
News

Trump announces 2024 presidential candidacy

Hannah Shoffitt - 0
Donald Trump declared he will be running for president in 2024, aiming to be the second commander-in-chief ever re-elected for two non-consecutive terms.
Read more

Most Popular

Church donates old meetinghouse to Community Food Basket

News Hannah Shoffitt - 0
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has donated an old meetinghouse to Community Food Basket in Idaho Falls.
Read more

BYU-I students connect with Rexburg community through an early Christmas celebration

News Isabelle Justice - 0
Alli Plummer and Sydney Brustad worked together with the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce to bring Christmas early for Rexburg locals.
Read more

Books and Buddies’ last family literacy event of the semester

Campus Katia Brown - 0
Books and Buddies completed its last session for the semester — serving over 50 kids in the community.
Read more

Trump announces 2024 presidential candidacy

News Hannah Shoffitt - 0
Donald Trump declared he will be running for president in 2024, aiming to be the second commander-in-chief ever re-elected for two non-consecutive terms.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Church donates old meetinghouse to Community Food Basket

    News Hannah Shoffitt - 0
    The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has donated an old meetinghouse to Community Food Basket in Idaho Falls.
    Read more

    BYU-I students connect with Rexburg community through an early Christmas celebration

    News Isabelle Justice - 0
    Alli Plummer and Sydney Brustad worked together with the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce to bring Christmas early for Rexburg locals.
    Read more

    Books and Buddies’ last family literacy event of the semester

    Campus Katia Brown - 0
    Books and Buddies completed its last session for the semester — serving over 50 kids in the community.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Church donates old meetinghouse to Community Food Basket

    News Hannah Shoffitt - 0
    The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has donated an old meetinghouse to Community Food Basket in Idaho Falls.
    Read more

    BYU-I students connect with Rexburg community through an early Christmas celebration

    News Isabelle Justice - 0
    Alli Plummer and Sydney Brustad worked together with the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce to bring Christmas early for Rexburg locals.
    Read more

    Books and Buddies’ last family literacy event of the semester

    Campus Katia Brown - 0
    Books and Buddies completed its last session for the semester — serving over 50 kids in the community.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv