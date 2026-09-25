Date Night: Behind the Scenes

Behind the clever theme and colorful decorations of date night are the efforts of many departments and individuals who work together to create a memorable experience for BYU-Idaho students. Each semester, date night brings couples together through dancing and themed activities. And tonight's Date Night, students can participate in a scavenger hunt in addition to the regular festivities.

Following this year's dating through the decades theme, the scavenger hunt involves tracking down items from different time periods. As couples complete this activity, they unscramble a code that qualifies them for a raffle. The activity committee intends for this new addition to help reduce the wait times for the other activities of the night.

Ally Colton and Melissa Turner prepare decorations for date night. Image credit: Marie Millburn

The organizers also expanded the silent disco for this date night by renting additional equipment. Along with the activity changes, coordinators have also worked relentlessly on transforming everyday spaces into something unique.

"People walk through the MC or through the Taylor everyday" said activities coordinator, Kennedy Meyer. "So, when we have an event there, we want it to feel like it's a different space."

Decorations set the tone for the decades-themed date night, as well as the activities. Plans for this date night include a 1920s style auction of activities to do as a couple, a 50s themed diner where couples can buy a ticket for ice cream, and an 80s inspired couples photoshoot.

A study area in the Manwaring Center is decorated with a 90s poster and blue and purple tinsel. Image credit: Marie Millburn

Date night is not limited by this theme however and will also include many other events. Just a few of which are rock climbing, croquet, and pet rock creation stations, according to BYU-Idaho student Activities Page. The variety of the events aims to ensure there is something for every couple to enjoy.

Ally Colton, the program assistant says "Working around everyone's schedules can be difficult, but when everyone does work together it's really satisfying ... we get to see our event come to life."

Students blow up balloon decorations for date night. Image credit: Marie Millburn

Meyer says that the purpose of date night is to "promote healthy dating culture for people from all walks of life in their romantic relationships ... people that are starting to date, people who have been dating for a while, people that are engaged, people who are married, it's supposed to be a fun thing to do with your partner."

It has been a part of the BYUI social scene ever since President Meredith introduced it in January of 2024.