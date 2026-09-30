Women in STEM to host annual fall social

On Thursday at 5:30 p.m., the Women in STEM program will be holding its annual fall social. The event will take place on the south lawn of the Science and Technology building, with food and a raffle.

During the raffle, each department will contribute a basket of various prizes. This year, they will also feature bigger-ticket items from all departments, including a computer, a speaker and more.

In years past, the event has brought about 250 students attending; this year is forecast to be the largest turnout with over 500 students.

The STEM program covers the departments of science, technology, engineering and math. The program spans two colleges, the College of STEM and the College of Health and Life Sciences.

"The purpose of this social is to help our female STEM students in the mostly male-dominated fields have connections and a community when they get out into the field," said Alyssa Charrier, one of the event organizers.

According to Charrier, the event's goal is to foster a safe, welcoming community of women who will lift each other up.

"We have an imposter syndrome thing going on where they are not feeling good enough, where in reality they are equal to their male counterparts," Charrier said.

According to the BYUI College of STEM, "the purpose of this college is to prepare students with high ethical, moral and professional standards to be effective leaders in their employment, community and family."