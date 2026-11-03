BYUI students attend first English branch meeting in the Czech Republic

Students from the College of Business and Communications rejoiced with Czech members the Sunday before General Conference at the historic first meeting of an English-speaking sacrament meeting in Prague.

The Czech Republic is home to 2,628 members across 12 congregations. The first stake was organized by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf in May of 2016. When the stake was dedicated, the Czech-speaking ward met in Prague with an English-speaking group.

A new stake center broke ground in 2024 as missionary work in the area steadily contributed new members. Several English speakers were baptized and the group received records from the USA, Israel and other parts of Europe.

The stake determined a new English branch could meet and prepared for several months.

On Sunday, Sep. 26, 2026, Branch President Chris Machado welcomed not only the members but a study group of 42 students and faculty from BYU-Idaho.

The Machado family is originally from America but moved to Prague in 2024 in response to a prompting. Chris Machado served his mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Czech Republic from 2007 to 2009.

Chris Machado, his wife Sarah Machado and their family of four greeted all newcomers.

Sarah Machado notes the growth that made this branch possible.

“We have had at least one baptism per month since we lived here. Here, we are about 40% Czech and 60% English, but the common tongue is English,” she said.

Prior to the meeting, the students and faculty gathered in front of the building. Group leader Craig Broadbent requested that those present focus on sharing their testimony as the branch met for the first time.

Bob Morley, a business professor and the city lead for the tour’s stay in Prague, invited the travelers to seek to uplift. He testified that those who come to church and seek to feed others will often leave with a full heart.

Lily Weipert, a junior studying occupational safety and health, enjoyed the chance to see the church grow in real time.

“I loved taking a picture beforehand and then to compare with the picture of the branch, it was amazing to see the numbers, the growth and to be able to testify that the Lord works and speaks everywhere in the world," Weipert said.

The branch baptisms added to her experience, as did the chance to bear her testimony.

“The power of the Spirit that came over me was absolutely amazing, to know that they could understand me and even those who didn't speak the native language were able to hear and understand the gospel,” she said.

Kiana Merrill, a junior studying economics, saw God’s hand throughout the whole day.

“The way that these people interacted with us and also hearing their testimonies was honestly the best way we could have experienced seeing what the gospel means,” she said.

A tender mercy came from the testimony meeting, where she received powerful impressions.

“In these countries I’d never been, and with these people I’d never met, I felt seen by God. I felt God loving me through these people who don’t speak my language but live the gospel too,” Merrill said.

Mary Erickson, a sophomore in business management, thought about the scripture Matthew 18:20 the whole day.

“Every person that day was there to feel Christ's love and learn of him," she said. "Because of that, we could all feel that he was there in the midst of us!”

She continued that it made an impact to hear the sincere testimonies. Though members came from different places, backgrounds, languages and cultures, everyone shared the same love of the gospel of Jesus Christ. Her experience meeting the members indicated:

“The Lord is really doing His work everywhere!”

As part of the faculty leading the trip, Carolyn Broadbent enjoyed the atmosphere of such a special day.

“The testimonies shared were sincere, heartfelt and personally meaningful, providing messages that spoke directly to my own circumstances and strengthened my faith,” Broadbent said.

The remarkable experience of watching the baptisms was unique and special to her.

“I am not naturally someone who enjoys drawing attention to my faith, but I was reminded of counsel from Church leaders that we are a people of joy and should be willing to share that joy,” Broadbent said.