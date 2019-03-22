Axe-throwing spot opens up in town

Sharing is caring!











Heber Hatchets brings axe-throwing to Rexburg with its opening last weekend.

The axe-throwing venue moved into the building where the Singing Waffle used to be.

Heber Hatchets is a Utah-based company with other locations in Heber, Provo and Logan. They are also working to open in Pocatello, Spokane and St. George.

At Heber Hatchets they offer a variety of lumberjack games that involve throwing an axe at a wooden target.

Although axe throwing may sound dangerous, guests watch a safety-training video and learn the proper way to throw an axe before trying the new sport.

The company not only takes walk-in sessions, but also hosts events such as birthday parties and corporate events.