Bagpipes and planes honor the fallen

Following a tradition started in 2009, the Madison Fire Department Pipe Brigade performed at several cemeteries on Memorial Day, bringing tears to the eyes of spectators.

They started at the Plano and Sutton (Archer) Cemeteries, followed by the Burton and Sugar Cemeteries and finished at the Rexburg Cemetery where the seven bagpipers performed for over 200 people.

During the bagpipe performance, three airplanes flew over the cemetery, something that happens every year but isn’t planned by the fire department.

“Somehow we’ve seemed to coordinate,” said Troyce Miskin, an original member of the brigade since its start 12 years ago. “It seems every year they fly over right in the middle of us playing, so it’s pretty cool. Physicians and local business people do it on their own dime.”

Miskin’s Great Great Great Grandfather immigrated from Scotland and Miskin hopes he and other ancestors might be proud.

According to Miskin, a majority of the fire department has Scottish or Irish ancestry. That, plus bagpipes being a tradition in the fire service, caused the brigade to form.

“Fireman generally, they don’t like to toot their own horn,” Miskin said, “but they like to serve. Sometimes we see people on not their good days, and this is a way for us to give back to the community and be out there and give back on days when people are coming together as families and celebrating.”

The brigade was joined by Miskin’s son Carter, who is 17 and started playing the bagpipes a year ago.

Rose Lee Koon said she felt “humble” and “kind of teary eyed” during the performance. She and her husband, Gordon Koon, come out to see the performance almost every year.

According to Rose Lee Koon, a man used to walk around the Rexburg cemetery for an hour every Memorial Day, playing the bagpipes by himself.

“The kids today are different,” Rose Lee Koon said. “I don’t think they’re as into the patriotic stuff as our generation.”

The Koons said their favorite song was the last one, Amazing Grace. During the last verse of the song, Stan Crittenden, President of the brigade, walked away from the group.

“Traditionally with the Amazing Grace and the bagpipes, that’s the tribute to the fallen. The one walking off is the tribute to those who have come and gone before us and given their lives for us.”