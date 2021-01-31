Balancing a business as a full-time student

From school projects to a small business, Kimmy Hunt has mastered the art of running an online earring shop while attending school at BYU-Idaho full-time.

Hunt is a junior studying communication who expanded her project in a web business class last semester into a growing business. By using the skills she gained through this course, Hunt is able to operate her shop fully online.

“I’ve always wanted to do something creative and I thought that earrings were a good thing that could fit that,” Hunt said.

With inspiration from Pinterest, YouTube and other social media platforms, Hunt taught herself how to make simple clay earrings.

As a full-time student, while also working other jobs, Hunt mentioned that it can become difficult to manage everything at once. She decided to dedicate one day a week or weekends to her business.

“I found it very therapeutic and just fun to do,” Hunt said. “It’s like a creative outlet.”

From business tactics to marketing tactics, Hunt found that the material she is learning in her advertising classes helps her to manage and grow a business of her own.

Hunt loves operating a small business and wanted to give some advice to students who may be interested in starting a business.

“Do something that you enjoy and that takes you outside your comfort zone,” Hunt said. “Invest fifty dollars of your own money and you will be surprised how hard you’ll work to see something happen with your business.”