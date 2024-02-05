On Saturday, the Battle of the Bands featured five bands competing for an illuminated sign of their band; F!SHBOWL taking first place and Blame the Deacon at second place.

These two bands made a close match for first place by 1%.

The event ran from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium.

The White Pines band kicked off the show as the opening act. Formed through high school connections, they revive old friendships by rocking out together on stage.

Matthew Butterfield, vocalist and guitarist, rallied the band together upon spotting an audition poster for the Battle of the Bands event, urging them to take the stage and showcase their talents.

Butterfield wrote the lyrics to the songs, “Intro,” “Nightmare,” “Heavy Hearted Rhapsody” and “Thick and Thin”.

Cole Beebe, the newest member of White Pines on bass, reflects on the power of trust in bringing the band together as a cohesive unit.

“As long as everyone is on the same page, working together, we’re able to do that and to bring the music out,” Beebe said.

To learn more about the White Pines, visit their Instagram page, and listen to their music on Spotify or Apple Music.