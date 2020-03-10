Basketball playoffs

Since the basketball games started mid-February, teams are preparing for the final round of playoffs on March 19 at 7:15 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center on court 3.

A total of 58 teams gather on Thursday nights with the goal to be the number one in the league. Each practice boosts the teams to prepare to face their competition. Students practice and improve on their dribbling, running and shooting to support their team to ultimate victory.

Howard Saavedra, a senior studying exercise physiology, is a member of Uncle Drew’s Team. His team made into the second round of playoffs. Their next game is on March 10 at 9:15 p.m. in the I-Center on court four. Last week’s win let them have a week to rest and prepare for the second round of playoffs.

According to Saavedra, he plays basketball because it is more than a sport to him. It is an activity to get him through challenging times.

Students can try out for a competitive team or join a recreational team for next semester; those who are interested in joining can visit the BYU-I Sports Activities page.