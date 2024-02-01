BYU-Idaho’s Weekly Activities will be hosting Battle of the Bands on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the John W. Hart Building.

Brooke Windsor, the event’s talent coordinator, said the bands who will be performing have gone through an audition process and will now compete to see who is the audience’s favorite.

“Yeah, the audience is gonna have the opportunity to put in the vote for their favorite band. They’re actually the judges of who will win Battle of the Bands,” Windsor said. “A lot of the bands are performing original music. So you won’t hear those songs anywhere else.”

Tickets and event information can be found on I-Belong or at the Ticket Office.