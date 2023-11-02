This Saturday Nov. 4 is the “Battle of the Dance at the Colosseum” event finale at the John William Hart building auditorium, room 250. The event goes from 7P.M. to 10P.M. Tickets are $3 at BYU-I ticket office.

Tryouts were Oct. 24 and even though the event theme is Roman, performers will preform dances from several different cultural backgrounds. Groups will be preforming for the title “Champion Gladiator,” decided by a panel of three judges.

“They will be judged by a group of three judges,” according to Jensyn Heggie, the talent coordinator for weekly activities. “They will Pick one winner and then the crowd will get an opportunity to vote and pick their favorite.”

For more information, visit BYU-I’s I-Belong.