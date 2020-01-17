Be in the spotlight at Acoustic Cafe auditions

Interested in being on stage singing or playing an instrument? Come to the Acoustic Cafe auditions held at the MC Little Theater. On Jan. 21, auditions will be from 5 to 9 p.m., and on Jan. 22, auditions will be from 7 to 10 p.m.

Students are welcome to come to the audition and share any singing, guitar, ukulele, duet or band performances.

“It’s kind of a talent show, but for singers and musicians,” said Anna Olsen, a junior studying exercise physiology and director of campus activities.

Edward Romero, a freshman studying recreational management who participated in Acoustic Cafe in the Fall 2019 Semester, said it was a privilege to perform with so many people and to share that moment with friends.

“I really enjoyed meeting other musicians, like real good musicians,” Romero said. “Basically just a big little party jam session.”

According to Rebecca Wright, a senior studying recreational management and the program assistant for Campus Life Events, the audition invites students to prepare a musical act that can be an original or a cover of a song.

“The idea behind the show is for it to be acoustic, or in other words, live music,” Wright said. “We’ve had bands come, a cappella groups, soloists and more. It’s been so fun.”

“Next step, just enjoy the audition and have fun with it,” Romero said. “Last, like I heard before, if you mess up, keep playing like you meant to play it! Have fun, just jam, don’t be afraid to mess up and in case I didn’t mention it: have fun!”

The Acoustic Cafe will be on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. at The Crossroads. for more information check out Talent Activities.