Be someone’s good Samaritan

Luke 10:3 states, “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy strength, and with all thy mind; and thy neighbor as thyself.”

Being a good Samaritan means putting others’ needs first and taking the time to serve others. March 13 was National Good Samaritan Day. On that day, people took the opportunity to do acts of service for one another.

Scroll reached out to two students about when someone was a good Samaritan to them.

Two trucks that brought hope

Rebecca Hoffmann, a junior studying biomedical science, shared a story of when two trucks came to help her in an hour of need.

In spring 2020, Hoffmann and her roommate wanted to go sightseeing in Rexburg since it was getting closer to summer time.

The weather was warming up and the snow was starting to melt, and Hoffmann found it a perfect opportunity to visit a well-known site near Rexburg.

“We arrived at the location and found ourselves a little bit lost,” Hoffmann said. “We saw a path which we thought would lead to where we were trying to go. Even though it was really snowy and icy on this path we decided to risk it with my small, two-wheel drive car, and we drove up the path.”

Everything seemed to be going well until they felt the car get stuck in deep snow and slush. This was Hoffmann’s fourth winter in Rexburg, so she was very used to getting around in the harsh winter conditions and felt comfortable when her car got stuck in the snow.

“I know the drill: Someone stays in the car to hit the gas, and one person gets out to push the car,” Hoffmann said.

Thirty minutes passed and the car was still stuck despite Hoffmann’s efforts.

“We were in the middle of nowhere and there was no one else in sight,” Hoffman said. “I was nervous and I didn’t know how we were going to get out of this situation.”

Then they saw two trucks approach them from far away. Usually this would make Hoffmann nervous and scared, but she was hopeful that the drivers would help. The trucks pulled over and the people inside helped Hoffmann get unstuck.

“I was so thankful that these people took the time to help a stranger in need,” Hoffmann said.

A good listener

Ben Balmforth, a junior studying communication, shared a story of when a friend listened to him during a hard time.

Although many say springtime is the best time in Rexburg, Spring 2019 was a hard semester for Balmforth. Around this time, he was feeling lonely. A lot of his friends had left on missions or were not in Rexburg.

“It was a rough semester; I was having a hard time because in the spring is when people are out playing sports all the time and going to all these cool places and nobody was inviting me to do anything,” Balmforth said.

There was one day in particular when Balmforth was feeling very down. He decided to text one of his only friends left in Rexburg and asked if she had some time to talk. She responded saying she was a little busy.

“She had stuff going on, I did not want to inconvenience her so I kind of tried to blow her off,” Balmforth said.

To his surprise, she refused to let Balmforth blow her off and found time to talk. They decided to meet in the Eliza R. Snow Building. The conversation started off very casual and not about anything specific.

As the conversation went on, he started opening up about how he was feeling.

“Talking about it opened something inside, and I started bawling my eyes out,” Balmforth said. “All this emotion came dumping out of me.”

His friend took the time to listen to him, and he felt heard and cared for. The situation was still the same after this conversation, but it was her taking the time to listen to him that helped him feel better.

“Her taking that time to listen and to be there was meaningful to me,” Balmforth said.

Balmforth felt like his friend was a good Samaritan to him. It was not about finding a solution; it was simply about his friend taking the time to listen and be there for him when he felt alone.