Be ye celebratin’ Talk Like a Pirate Day?

Arrrr! Me hearties, it were Talk Like a Pirate Day, aye! It be celebrated e’ery year on September 19, matey!

You probably didn’t know that was a thing, huh? International Talk Like a Pirate Day started in 1995, when John Baur and Mark Summers were playing racquetball and started talking like pirates, because how else are you going to pass the time?

Throughout the following years, they almost always celebrated and tried to convince some of their friends to join along the way. They decided their spokesman would be the famous columnist, Dave Barry, but never told him this. They just decided it was him.

Then seven years later, one of the pirate-talking friends actually found Barry’s email and asked him to sponsor it. To their surprise, he replied with admiration for the idea and wrote one of his famed columns all about it, encouraging America to join in.

According to the Talk Like a Pirate website — which has piratey pick-up lines if you want to test them out — the holiday became a hit. They had interviews in Australia, Ireland and all over the United States. It found popularity on several college campuses like the University of Wisconsin and an unnamed Seven Sisters school.

The thing is, there are so many small, unheard of holidays, just like this one, but maybe a little more serious. For example, in October, there’s World Smile Day, National Do Something Nice Day and World Teacher’s Day, just to name a few. Those are just three days in October; imagine the number of small holidays throughout the rest of the year.

The beauty of these holidays is, if you follow them, you can grow so much as a person. As humans, we naturally want to become better at the things we do. We want to grow in our various skills and creative habits, and we should grow in our love for others by serving them. We at the Scroll encourage our readers to take part in these holidays so they can reap the reward that comes with it.

Taking part in the various holidays throughout the year can help us become better creators and people. Taking part in Talk Like a Pirate Day can increase your creativity, which we fully support and want, because it stretches your mind and makes you think of new ways to speak, getting those creative juices flowing. It can also help you get out of your comfort zone by making you do something that many would consider embarrassing.

Taking part in World Smile Day has several benefits. According to United Concordia Dental, there are at least seven benefits of smiling. These benefits are improved mood, lowered blood pressure, stress relief, better relationships — and who doesn’t want that here — stronger immune function, pain relief and longer life. Imagine how nice these things would be if we all started to smile more, especially for World Smile Day.

The Mental Health Foundation has also done research and found that doing good things helps improve mental health. There’s a day that goes right along with doing nice things. It’s called National Do Something Nice Day surprise, surprise. According to their research, doing good can help improve the mood of others, bring a sense of belonging, help keep things in perspective and make the world a happier place which we need a little more of.

To be shorten ye readin’, these here hollydays can help ye lives. They be boostin’ yer creativity, get ye out o’ yer comfy zones, improve ye mental health and help yer mateys feelin’ good.

Dave Barry put it very well when he wrote in his column, “But the point is, this is a great idea, and you, me bucko, should be part of it … You HAVE the buckles, darn it: Don’t be afraid to swash them! Let’s make this into a grass-roots movement that sweeps the nation, like campaign-finance reform or Krispy Kreme doughnuts. I truly think this idea could bring us, as a nation, closer together.”

If you want a list of these holidays, you can go to http://www.holidayinsights.com/moreholidays/, to learn more and take part.