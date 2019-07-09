Be your own designer at THINK print shop

THINK, the custom print shop in the University Store, is hosting a t-shirt design workshop on July 11 from 2:10 to 3:00 p.m. The workshop will focus on helping students design their own t-shirts.

Spencer Preciado, a junior studying software engineering, works at THINK. He said that although many students are unaware of the t-shirt printing shop, this workshop could help change that.

“We’re kinda hidden in the bookstore,” Preciado said. “And this is our way to show and advertise to people what we are and… what we do.”

According to the THINK website, the shop’s goal is to help creative ideas come to life. Students and others who visit the shop can create t-shirts for clubs, sports teams, gifts and class projects. THINK offers a variety of t-shirt design options including vinyl, embroidery, sublimation and more. However, designs are not limited to shirts. THINK also prints on phones cases, hats and more.

During the workshop, employees will help participants turn their design ideas into a graphic T-shirt. Employees will explain the different design styles, t-shirt types and materials used for printing.

According to MelMarc.com, the first graphic t-shirts worn on-screen appeared in the Wizard of Oz. During the scene when the scarecrow was re-stuffed, the workers wore green graphic t-shirts with ‘Oz’ on the front. The first magazine cover featuring a graphic T-shirt appeared on Life magazine. Still, the graphic t-shirt business did not take off until 1951 when actor Marlo Brando debuted a tight-fitting t-shirt in the movie A Streetcar Named Desire.

By the end of the 1950s, teenagers turned the t-shirt business into a $180 million dollar industry. The graphic t-shirt business grew with the help of bands, tv shows and brands.

Grant Marriott, a junior studying marketing, also works at THINK.

“We have a student who combines two things that don’t go together in a design and makes it look good,” said Marriott. “…we (even) get designs of t-shirts with people’s faces on it.”

The workshop will help students learn about the process of making a t-shirt and designing a graphic.

“We will walk them through, showing step by step by how they can come in and bring their own graphic or design,” Preciado said. “(They can learn) how the printer works and how the process works.”

Come create your own t-shirt at the THINK workshop on July 11.