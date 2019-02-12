Valentine’s bear sighted in Rexburg

Sharing is caring!











According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, bears have historically lived in every part of Idaho. As time passed, bears can now only be found in the Northeast.

However, Rexburg is expected to encounter more bear sightings this Valentine’s Day.

Snuggles and Cuddles, the two bears from Rexburg Bear Grams, are teaming up with students at BYU-Idaho – Natalie Goodman, McKenzie Schild, Chelsey Orr, Kelley Hamblin, Janessa Topham and Kyle Hamblin – to create Rexburg Bear Grams to help citizens of Rexburg show their love and appreciation toward others.

What was once a joke to make money turned these students into entrepreneurs and owners of their company.

Topham was looking for ways to earn money while being a full-time student at BYU-I. She thought of making and selling baked goods but wasn’t sold on the idea.

When Kelley’s brother Kyle came over, they got the idea for Rexburg Bear Grams.

Kyle always wanted to do Valentine’s Day grams but never had the manpower to do it. It wasn’t until Kelley’s apartment agreed to do it that it became a reality.

“We all have separate jobs, but we all help each other,” said Topham, a freshman studying secondary math education. “We kind of cover each other’s bases and help each other.”

Each has responsibilities and runs the social media pages. Goodman is in charge of the music and singing while on deliveries. Kelley and Orr help out with the flyers and the video editing, while Schild, Topham and Kyle manage the business.

While they are a student-run company, they are very serious about the business.

“I know a lot of people think I don’t even want to invest my money in this because it can be really dumb,” said Goodman, a sophomore studying music education. “We actually spent a lot of time on this, and we’re really excited because it’s going to be good. It’s not just college students messing around, this is a business, we’re serious about this.”

Rexburg Bear Grams isn’t limited to visiting significant others; they’ll visit ministering brothers and sisters, family home evening groups or friends. Nothing is off the table.

“Valentine’s Day is either a holiday you like or you hate, and this is kind of a thing that you can bridge the gap,” Kyle, a senior studying construction management, said. “You don’t have to have someone who’s in love with you or dating anyone, and you can share it and have a good day.”

For more information, visit Rexburg Bear Grams on Instagram @Rexbeargrams, their FaceBook page @Rexburg Bear Grams or their website.