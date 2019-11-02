Beating stress at its own game

There are five seconds left on the clock.

The teams are tied and Home has the ball. Sneakers squeak on the polished gym floor as sweaty players shove one another in an attempt to claim victory.

Basketball is only one of many sports Jared Barnard, a freshman studying accounting, plays.

“I enjoy playing basketball the most,” Barnard said. “I’m not as likely to hurt myself or get hurt from others, and it’s a game that you can play with any amount of people anytime.”

Not to say accidents don’t happen. While on his mission in Reno, Nevada, Barnard suffered a sports-related injury.

“I jumped up to try and block the ball, and when I landed, my knee dislocated,” Barnard said. “I was still able to be on my mission and all that, I was just on crutches for a bit.”

Despite the new care he must give his knee, sports remain a large part of Barnard’s life. Growing up he played basketball, football and tennis. Currently, Barnard is a part of an intramural soccer team on campus.

“It’s fun to move around — not just be in one spot sitting all day,” Barnard said. “I like the competitive side of it the most. Trying to win. Winning is the most fun part.”

Aside from traditional athletics, Barnard also enjoys table sports.

“I love foosball,” Barnard said. “I spend all my remaining time playing when I’m not doing homework or when I’m not spending time with the boys. We’ve been on the foosball grind lately. Pretty much on a daily basis.”

Participating in sports is not only a hobby of Barnard’s. It is a way to deal with the tax of college life.

“It’s exhilarating,” Barnard said. “The adrenaline that pumps through your body keeps you going. Sports get your mind off homework or whatever you’re stressed about and help you focus again.”

Two seconds are on the clock. Home team lines up the shot, shoots and the basketball swoops through the net just as the buzzer blares.

This took place at an eighth-grade JV basketball game. It became one of Barnard’s most memorable wins, he said.