Become a taste tester at BYU-Idaho

Being a taste tester is a real job. According to LinkedIn, there are over 1900 jobs to get paid to review food. Some companies pay $14 per hour to be a taste tester.

At BYU-Idaho, students can participate in taste testing while getting paid to do it.

In the Science and Technology Center, in the Animal and Food Science department, students can participate in tasting different foods.

The program started in 2015 and for the last couple of years, students have been running panels for companies.

“We have had several people visit our building from (the) industry,” said Neal Ricks, a faculty member in animal and food sciences, “They see we have a sensory facility and they are interested in using that facility to collect data about their products. They contacted us and we have been willing to do the research projects with them.”

Students in the animal and food science department take a class, Applied Sensory Science, to learn how to conduct taste panels, prepare food products and learn how to collect data.

Companies go to the department and hire students to do panels for them to collect food data. This helps the company understand the consumer’s needs. The company prepares the product and the students running the panel return the feedback to the company.

“It’s really fun to see how the tests are formed and what questions are involved in knowing exactly the right thing to ask,” said Sean Fackrell, a junior studying food science. “So you get the most honest and unbiased answer and you can use that information to be able to better develop the product.”

In order to do this, there is an application process that takes five minutes to fill out. Then there will be an email that is sent to the taste tester when there is a taste test.