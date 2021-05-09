“Become Mighty” with spirit shirts

May 7 is the inaugural spirit day at BYU-Idaho.

Students can buy a 2020-2021 spirit shirt at the University Store for $10. These shirts function as walking coupons to access a host of campus discounts available every spirit day, the first Friday of every month.

For spring semester, spirit days will be on May 7, June 4, and July 2. If students wear their spirit shirt on one of these days, they can get 20% off purchases at the University Store, 15% off rentals from the Outdoor Resource Center, buy-one-get-one-free bowling games at the Strike Zone from 1-7 p.m., and buy-one-get-one-free tickets and a free prize at MC late nights.

New shirts will be designed and released every September, so the spirit shirts will each be good for a full year and students can collect multiple, one-of-a-kind designs.

However, this is only the beginning of where Joey Vogl, a junior studying biomedical science and the director of spirit week, hopes to take the program.

“Bigger and better things are coming,” Vogl said. “As we build the program, will have more precedence, more presence on campus, so there’s fun things to come. I guarantee it.”

This year’s shirt design features a large oak tree with the words “BECOME MIGHTY.” The theme comes from Jacob Spori, BYU-I’s first principal.

At the school’s dedication on November 12, 1888, Spori said, “The seeds we are planting today will grow and become mighty oaks, and their branches will run all over the earth.”

Vogl hopes the spirit days will help students feel connected to each other and their potential as BYU-I students.

“We’re just really looking forward to building that identity and that unity on campus,” Vogl explained. “It’s something that we need. We need to be able to connect to each other, we need to be able to feel that union. And this is a stepping stone to that.

Due to COVID-19, spirit week is currently not being held on campus. However, even when spirit week starts back up again, the monthly spirit days and accompanying spirit shirts will continue.

To stay up to date on future activities and offers, students can follow @byui_spiritweek on Instagram.