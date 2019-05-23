Become your own superhero: comic book workshop

The Comic Book Workshop is valuable to those who want to learn about the history of comic books and how to create or improve them. The workshop is available on Wednesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Jacob Spori Building, room 136.

On April 8, the class started out with a brief lesson by Jarod Huckabay, a sophomore majoring in general studies, where he taught about the history of comic books and the different aspects of drawing.

Huckabay told the story of Superman as he smiled and gestured his hands around. He explained how Superman was a different character with different aspects and abilities.

After his lesson, Huckabay talked to each student to see if he could help with any obstacles. Many students started to practice drawing characters, getting new ideas for comics and chatting with others.

“I like comic books because there’s a large variety, and have an interesting history that goes along with them,” said Elise Claudy, a freshman studying English education.