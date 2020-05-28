Becoming a homemade scientist

As billions of people are stuck inside because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some have been able to pursue their passions, others try new hobbies, and some have their minds fill with curiosity. A way to satisfy curiosity can be with science experiments. Here are eight great science experiments you can try at home with everyday items.
Materials:
Instructions:
As the Alka-Seltzer mixes with the water, bubbles start to rise through the oil. While the bubbles rise to the top and pop, the density of the water makes it fall back to the bottom. For smaller sized bubbles, crush the Alka-Seltzer into pieces.
To view the experiment check this video: How To Make a DIY Lava Lamp With Alka-Seltzer
Materials:
Instructions:
As the hot can is quickly cooled, the air pressure inside the can becomes lower than the atmospheric pressure outside. Both pressures naturally want to be equal, which causes the can to implode.
To view the experiment check this video: Hot Can VS Cold Water Quick Science Experiment
Materials:
Instructions:
When the baking soda gets hot, it makes carbon dioxide gas. The pressure from this gas pushes the carbonate from the burning sugar out of the sand, making the black snake.
To view the experiment check this video: Fire Snake Experiment
WARNING: The fire can burn for a long time and the bowl will be hot after the fire is out.
Materials:
Instructions:
As you rub the Sharpie along the aluminum, it weakens the metal. As the metal begins to weaken, the seal of the tab fails and the pressure from inside the can forces the tab upwards. To keep it from making a big mess, use a chilled can of soda.
To view the experiment check this video: Physics Demo Time – Opening a Can Drink with a Sharpie!
Materials:
Instructions:
Inside an orange peel is the chemical called limonene. The limonene weakens the rubber of the balloon causing it to pop. In order to get a good amount of limonene to come out, fold the orange peel in half but do not cut the skin. After that, rub the pieces of orange peel together making a rolling motion with the crease of the peel.
To view the experiment check this video: How to Pop Balloons with Orange Peels! ~ With Explanation
Materials:
Instructions:
As you stir the solution, the color will slowly begin to change. When the bleach interacts with the Coke molecules, it breaks up the alternating bonds and turns the coke into a clear liquid.
To view the experiment check this video: Bleach vs Coke – Science Experiment
WARNING: The fumes from the bleach can be very strong, do not put your face over top of the cup.
Materials:
Instructions:
As the nail polish sits in the water, it creates a film on the surface. When you pull the paper out of the water the film will stick to the paper. When the paper dries out, a rainbow pattern will appear.
To view the experiment check this video: DIY Rainbow Paper
Materials:
Instructions:
As the air travels around the ball, the air speeds up. This increase in speed creates a lower pressure on top of the ball and keeps it in the air stream. Having faster air flow will result in more control of the ball.
To view the experiment check this video: Bernoulli’s Principle Demonstration: Bernoulli’s Ball
Each experiment should take five minutes but can be tweaked to have a different outcome. Try them all out in different ways for hours of fun.