Becoming a homemade scientist

As billions of people are stuck inside because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some have been able to pursue their passions, others try new hobbies, and some have their minds fill with curiosity. A way to satisfy curiosity can be with science experiments. Here are eight great science experiments you can try at home with everyday items.

1. Homemade lava lamp

Materials:

A clear cup filled with 1/2 an inch or 1 centimeter of water

5 drops of your favorite color of food coloring

1/2 a cup of vegetable oil

1/2 an Alka-Seltzer tablet

Instructions:

In the cup, mix together the drops of food coloring with the water. In the cup, pour oil slowly, making sure the oil and water do not mix. Add the Alka-Seltzer.

As the Alka-Seltzer mixes with the water, bubbles start to rise through the oil. While the bubbles rise to the top and pop, the density of the water makes it fall back to the bottom. For smaller sized bubbles, crush the Alka-Seltzer into pieces.

To view the experiment check this video: How To Make a DIY Lava Lamp With Alka-Seltzer

2. Aluminum can crush

Materials:

Soda can filled with 1 tablespoon or 15 milliliters of water

A frying pan

A bowl filled with ice water

Tongs

Instructions:

Place aluminum can in the middle of the frying pan. Place pan on the stove at high heat until vapor comes out of the top. Place ice water on the counter next to the frying pan. Grab the can with the tongs and quickly place it into the ice water with the open end down.

As the hot can is quickly cooled, the air pressure inside the can becomes lower than the atmospheric pressure outside. Both pressures naturally want to be equal, which causes the can to implode.

To view the experiment check this video: Hot Can VS Cold Water Quick Science Experiment

3. Fire snake

Materials:

1 tablespoon or 15 grams of baking soda

3 tablespoons or 45 grams of sugar

A small cup for mixing

A bowl filled with 1 cup or 128 grams of sand

Lighter

Lighter fluid

Instructions:

In the small cup, mix baking soda and sugar together. Squirt the top layer of sand with lighter fluid. Place baking soda and sugar mixture on top of the sand. Light the sand on fire using a lighter.

When the baking soda gets hot, it makes carbon dioxide gas. The pressure from this gas pushes the carbonate from the burning sugar out of the sand, making the black snake.

To view the experiment check this video: Fire Snake Experiment

WARNING: The fire can burn for a long time and the bowl will be hot after the fire is out.

4. Sharpie can opener

Materials:

An unopened soda can

Sharpie marker

Instructions:

Place the can on a sturdy surface. Place the Sharpie on the inside edge by the opening of the can. Apply medium pressure to the can with the marker and slide it along the edge of the can by the opening

As you rub the Sharpie along the aluminum, it weakens the metal. As the metal begins to weaken, the seal of the tab fails and the pressure from inside the can forces the tab upwards. To keep it from making a big mess, use a chilled can of soda.

To view the experiment check this video: Physics Demo Time – Opening a Can Drink with a Sharpie!

5. Orange peel balloon pop

Materials:

Peeled skin of an orange

Inflatable balloon

Instructions:

Inflate the balloon to roughly the size of your head. Squeeze a piece of orange peel near the balloon with the outside of the peel facing the balloon.

Inside an orange peel is the chemical called limonene. The limonene weakens the rubber of the balloon causing it to pop. In order to get a good amount of limonene to come out, fold the orange peel in half but do not cut the skin. After that, rub the pieces of orange peel together making a rolling motion with the crease of the peel.

To view the experiment check this video: How to Pop Balloons with Orange Peels! ~ With Explanation

6. Disappearing Coke

Materials:

A clear cup

1 cup or 250 milliliters of Coke

1/4 cup or 60 milliliters of bleach

Instructions:

Fill the cup with Coke. Fill the rest of the cup with bleach. Stir solution every 1-2 minutes.

As you stir the solution, the color will slowly begin to change. When the bleach interacts with the Coke molecules, it breaks up the alternating bonds and turns the coke into a clear liquid.

To view the experiment check this video: Bleach vs Coke – Science Experiment

WARNING: The fumes from the bleach can be very strong, do not put your face over top of the cup.

7. Rainbow Paper

Materials:

Black construction paper

Clear nail polish protector

8×6 baking sheet or casserole dish

1 towel

Instructions:

Fill the baking sheet with 1/2 inch or 1 centimeter high with water. Fully submerge the black construction paper in the water. Let one drop of clear nail polish drip on top of the water. Wait 5-10 seconds. Lift the paper out of the water. Place paper on the towel to dry.

As the nail polish sits in the water, it creates a film on the surface. When you pull the paper out of the water the film will stick to the paper. When the paper dries out, a rainbow pattern will appear.

To view the experiment check this video: DIY Rainbow Paper

8. Floating Ball

Materials:

Lightweight inflated ball

Leaf blower

Instructions:

Position leaf blower so the air blows straight up. Begin to blow air and hold the ball in the air stream. Slowly let go of the ball until it is floating in the stream.

As the air travels around the ball, the air speeds up. This increase in speed creates a lower pressure on top of the ball and keeps it in the air stream. Having faster air flow will result in more control of the ball.

To view the experiment check this video: Bernoulli’s Principle Demonstration: Bernoulli’s Ball

Each experiment should take five minutes but can be tweaked to have a different outcome. Try them all out in different ways for hours of fun.