Becoming a millionaire in 5 years

Sam Darley, a junior studying business management and marketing, is planning on becoming a millionaire in the next few years. Darley did not always have these big plans, but everything changed a couple of years ago.

“Growing up I was more sheltered; my family was homeschooled, so I didn’t know what it was like out there,” said Darley. “After I got home from my mission, that is when I realized that there is a lot more to the world than I thought.”

Darley started to notice the success of entrepreneurs including Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk and several others. It inspired him.

“(To be successful) you must have a passion for it, you have to be committed to being all in and you have to be willing to do what other people are not willing to do,” Darley said.

Darley did summer sales and after gaining some experience, Darley realized the potential of becoming an entrepreneur and created his plan to make it big.

“The biggest thing to becoming a millionaire is you got to figure out your burn rate (rate you spend money) and how much passive income you need in order to satisfy that burn rate and then some so that compounds into a million dollars,” Darley said.

Right now, the plan for Darley is to continue to do sales and recruiting. Darley has also looked into several ways to invest his money including real estate and drop shipping.

“At the end of the day, reinvesting and recruiting is going to bring me more money quicker than anything else,” Darley said.

Darley says his biggest inspiration is his father, who is a successful entrepreneur. As Darley continues down the same path his father took, he plans on becoming a millionaire in five years and owning at least three rental properties in the next 10 years.

“It’ll be a challenging journey to get there but then getting there will just become a new journey,” Darley said.