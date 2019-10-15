Becoming a nurse, one day at a time

Many people growing up decide that they want to be a doctor, a cop, a firefighter or a teacher. However, Kennadee King, a junior studying nursing, didn’t always want to be a nurse, but one day, she realized that was what she was supposed to do.

“‘K. Nursing. So here I am,” said King. “It’s all worked out so far, so it must be right.”

King said she spent many hours to qualify for the nursing program. She was able to apply andget accepted this semester. She said that only 60 people get into the program each semester.

“I only had to apply once,” King said. “It is a very difficult program to get into so that’s kinda cool.”

The stress of being in the nursing program weighs on King. However, learning everything that she does, and at a fast pace, has been her favorite part of the program.

“It’s a really hard program, but it’s worth it,” King said.

King studies and goes to classes for about eight hours every day. Her roommates have noticed that she is always studying. Because of this, she has found different ways to relieve her stress.

“To relieve my stress, I like to bake on Sundays,” King said. “Bread is my go-to. I’ll make other things, but I prefer to make bread because it is very therapeutic.”

King also loves to do yoga and be outdoors to help with her stress. She is looking to get into rock climbing.

Before she was accepted into the nursing program, King served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iowa. During her mission, she met a lot of Liberian refugees.

“I really love the Liberian people,” King said.

After meeting these refugees, King said that her dream is to do some humanitarian work in Africa. King said if she can’t do humanitarian work, then her dream is to work at Primary Children’s Hospital as an oncology nurse.

However, if neither of these work out, King is willing to do anything. She said she knows that she can rely on God to take her where she is supposed to be.

“(The nursing program) allows you to grow, and it allows you to focus on not only how to be the best nurse, but how to prioritize God,” King said. “What I’ve taken away is to always put God first, and when we can do that, we can take care of other people and care for ourselves.”