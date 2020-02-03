Becoming a Viking for a day

The Special Collections & Archives exhibit called, “Ricks, What’s Your Story?” housed on the second floor of the David. O McKay Library encompassed the history of Ricks College in the form of artifacts, pictures and videos in an open house on Jan. 30.

Artifacts found in the exhibit included a timeline of Ricks College, football uniforms and original blueprints of the Jacob Spori building.

Students were greeted by student employees giving tours and free cookies to enjoy while walking through the exhibit. The first display case included a Scroll newspaper article broadcasting the change of Ricks, a two-year institution to BYU-Idaho, a four-year institution, published on June 22, 2000.

“The people who made this school are exactly the same as the people who come here now,” said Rachel Clayton, event organizer and senior studying history. “There’s been kind of a divide between Ricks College and BYU-Idaho that I don’t think should really exist. It’s still the same school and it’s got the same spirit.”

According to the BYU-Idaho website, Ricks College was established in 1917 when George S. Romney became principal of Bannock Academy before changing it to Ricks Normal College and then to Ricks College in 1923.

On June 21, 2000, the First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the official change to BYU-Idaho.

“I just want students to be proud of their school,” said Clayton. “When I first got the idea for this exhibit, I asked a bunch of my friends if they felt they have been looked down on for coming to this school and pretty much all of them said ‘yes’.”

The exhibit featured an interactive piece about the past and current presidents of Ricks and BYU-Idaho. Seventeen pictures of the presidents were displayed, and on the backside of each picture included fun facts about the presidents.

Other interactive activities included Ricks College coloring pages, ordering pictures chronologically and a caption contest.

“Our hope is that the students can come away with a personal connection to the university after gaining a deeper understanding of the long history of the institution and role it’s played in student’s lives from the past,” said Adam Luke, world geography, history and political science librarian in an email interview. “We have some items on display with information that’s not often seen outside of private research requests.”

The exhibit will be open until April 7. For more information, visit the McKay Library website.