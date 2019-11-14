Becoming “all-in” for the gospel

Doug Conway, software engineering director, spoke to students about being all-in with the gospel, on Nov. 12 for devotional.

Conway shared experiences of times he went “all-out.” These included times when playing the piano or basketball. He explained the difference between those times and when he is “all-in,” which includes hobbies he enjoys such as scuba diving, running marathons and skiing.

“However, I have found something that has provided me with experiences and joy like none other: it is to be ‘all in’ the gospel of Jesus Christ,” Conway said.

Conway told a story about an experience that helped him become more “all in” and played a key role in his learning of the gospel. A friend asked Conway if he had ever attended the temple for 40 consecutive days. After his friend asked this, he felt the Holy Spirit testify that he should commit to doing it.

Conway explained that he was “all in” while completing the challenge. This led him and his wife to attend the temple every day. When they had completed this challenge his wife had gone for 24 consecutive days and he had gone for 56.

“This experience has changed our lives,” Conway said. “We now have a different outlook on life, our priorities have changed and our love for the temple has grown by leaps and bounds.”

Through this experience, he and his wife have paid more attention to the media they watch and listen to, their callings, and their desire to truly be “all in” on the gospel.

Seven months after the challenge, he and his wife received callings to be ordinance workers in the temple. He said that he found it very special to serve with his wife, and it helped them become closer as a couple.

“There is nothing like seeing a beautiful smile on your wife’s face as she is dressed in white,” Conway said.

A video clip played showing President Russel M. Nelson promising that those who serve in the temple regularly will receive miracles from the Lord.

“I promise you that the Lord will bring the miracles He knows you need as you make sacrifices to serve and worship in His temples,” Nelson said.

Conway talked about when his daughter, Lisa, was trying to find an eternal companion while finishing school and starting the next chapter of her life.

Lisa went on about 75 first dates and still had no luck in the dating scene. Eventually, she had the impression to serve in the temple. She became an ordinance worker and worked side-by-side with her parents at the temple.

One evening, Conway’s wife was talking to one of the sister ordinance workers about Lisa’s dating life. The sister told her about a recipe for marriage. It included praying, studying the scriptures regularly, attending the temple weekly, fasting, journal writing regularly and attending activities to meet new people.

Lisa followed the instructions and finally met her husband Darian.

Conway explains the personal experiences he shared helped him and his family develop deeper testimonies of the gospel.

“For each of us, being ‘all in’ the gospel of Jesus Christ will have different meanings,” Conway said.