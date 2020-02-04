Becoming Iron Man

The LazyMan IronMan is a month-long triathlon event comprising of running 26 miles, biking 112 miles and swimming 2.4 miles or a total of 85 laps. Students can participate starting Feb. 1. The last day to complete the challenge is Feb. 29.

“The reason why we do this in February is to continue on your 2020 fitness goals because statistics say that we can keep people engaged for about six weeks and then their 2020 fitness goals kind of go down the drain,” said Lisa Robison, fitness activities advisor.

Participants are given a sheet where they can track their progress and mark when a mile/lap is completed. The first 50 finalists of the LazyMan IronMan will receive a t-shirt and will enter into a raffle for a Ninja Blender.

For those interested in other fitness events early this year, the BYU-Idaho Fitness Activities will host a Black Light Cosmic Cycling night on Feb. 19 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the John W. Hart Building in room 14. It will also host the BYU-I Cross Fit Games on March 21 at 9 a.m. in the Fitness Center of the Hart Building.

To see the full fitness schedule or reserve a spot for any of the BYU-I fitness classes, visit the BYU-I Wellness Center website.