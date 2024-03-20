Beehive Federal Credit Union opened its third location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday.

Credit union members came to celebrate the new opening.

“The folks here work hard to help the members,” said Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill as part of his remarks.

The Rexburg Chamber of Commerce attended and stories were shared about its founder, Eldred Stephenson.

The new location is across from Walmart, on the corner of North Second East and East Moody Road.

Beehive Federal Credit Union focuses on serving members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The credit union’s student bundle earns 3% interest on debit purchases, and has discounts from over 30 nearby businesses, according to the Beehive Federal Credit Union website.

Beehive Federal Credit Union began as the Ricks College Credit Union, with membership exclusive to Ricks college faculty and students, according to the credit union’s website. Eldred Stephenson, a faculty member at the school, ran the credit union out of his classroom in Smith 234.

Over the years, membership was expanded to family members of employees, then alumni and finally all church members.

Beehive Credit Union provides church member-specific services such as missionary savings accounts and piano loans.

For more information visit their website, here.