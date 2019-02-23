Behind the scenes of constructing campus

Sharing is caring!











One of the things BYU-Idaho advertises frequently is “(its) beautiful campus,” but someone needed to design and build the campus. Who exactly organizes all that work? The answer: the Construction and Design Management team.

In the University Operations building, a small hallway connects the offices of Andy Johnson, F. David Gay and Neihlee Muir. As a group, they do a lot of planning in order to improve the campus.

“Everybody here wants to see the university grow and become better,” Johnson said.

When a department needs a project done, the design team asks questions. The process includes designing layouts, figuring out funding, seeking approval from the school and making sure everything is legal and safe. It’s a long process to get everything done, so they have to plan projects a year in advance.

Projects are planned out little by little, keeping everyone on the team busy constantly. Each person on this team has a role to make campus the best it can be.

Johnson is the director of Architecture & Construction Management Services. “I try to help coordinate (so) everybody has their questions answered.” His role is to keep everyone organized and to represent the team to the campus leadership.

He helps the others in the team, like the architects, to understand what’s going on.

For architects, it’s a process that includes a lot of creativity. Gay, a University Architect, said they need “to guide and direct and balance, it is very detail-oriented.”

A department might request more classrooms, but the architects need to think about the layout and flow of those classrooms, the lighting, the furniture, the flexibility of the space and even the colors.

Gay discussed how natural lighting can affect students. “There are studies that teach what elements in a classroom make it easier for students to learn.”

A unique consideration for BYU-I is how the school will be converted to a church on Sundays. These include sacrament closets in every building and bishop offices overlapping teacher offices.

Gay’s job is to make sure everything is coordinated and that all of the pieces fit together before they send it to specialized engineers.

Neihlee Muir is the Project Management Systems Coordinator. She mostly deals with finances and contracts. She said her job consists of scheduling and making sure they have the contracts out on time to everyone involved.

Muir listed that she needs to “make sure that we are using tithing funds appropriately and keeping within budget … Make sure that (contractors) are paid in the end … and keep each aspect of the project on schedule, so we can meet the schedules of academics.”

The students have a single purpose on campus: to learn. The construction team waits to do projects during the summer, working behind the scenes and “intentionally try(ing) to stay out of the way,” Johnson said.

Muir said the students are the final users of their work, so it’s important that everything the team does the is best for the students in the long run, all the way down to the way contractors behave on campus.

Alongside the students, the team never stops learning. With every new project, they discover something new. Johnson said, “Everybody is a teacher and everybody is a learner.”