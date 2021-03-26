Behind the scenes of the cornhole tournament

Students gathered for a cornhole tournament from 5-8 p.m. on March 19 in the BYU-Idaho Center.

According to the BYU-I website, in order to join, students were required to register online before the event.

“Cornhole was invented by farmers in the midwest about 150 years ago,” said Ethan Stencil, a senior studying recreational management. “It’s played by two teams of two competing against each other.”

Stencil explained the rules of the game and how the main objective is to throw bags filled with corn seed onto a wood board or through the hole of the board.

“Three points are awarded for a bag that goes through the hole and one point for a bag that lands on the board without touching the ground,” Stencil said. “Teammates stand on opposite sides of each other, about 27 feet apart. One team passes the same colored bag throughout the length of the game. Opposing players can offset the other team’s points.”

Once all {{the }}eight bags have been thrown from each side, the points are added together and the first team to score 21 points wins.

“This was a double-elimination tournament,” Stencil said. “Losing teams go into a different bracket after their first loss. A second loss eliminates a team from contention.”

The tournament went on for about two hours with teams playing back and forth and either moving up the brackets or being terminated.

Mitchell Motley, a senior studying construction management, shared why he decided to join the tournament.

“I lived in Virginia for a while, and you play cornhole every time people get together over there,” Motley said. “The best part of cornhole is the barbecue and sunshine that usually goes along with it.”

Cornhole tournaments are held about once a semester. There are also other tournaments on campus including table tennis and volleyball. Students can find more information or register for events on the BYU-I website.