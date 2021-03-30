Behind the scenes of the table tennis tournament

Students got together for a table tennis tournament at 11 a.m. on March 20 in court six of the BYU-Idaho Center.

According to the BYU-I website, in order to join, students were required to pre-register online.

Camille Anderson, a junior studying recreational management, explained the rules of the tournament. She said the tournament followed professional table tennis rules and was a 16-team, single-elimination tournament. Participants played one-on-one with their opponents.

Nathan Lockwood, a junior studying healthy psychology, won second place at the table tennis tournament.

“I have been playing ping pong since I was a little kid,” Lockwood said. “I am passionate about tennis, so I love playing table tennis when playing tennis outside is not practical.”

Students who chose not to participate were able to sit in and watch.

“I like that they let spectators come and watch this,” said Nate Wood, a junior studying exercise physiology. “Because of COVID-19, intramural sports didn’t allow spectators to come and watch, so it was fun to be able to watch a sport again.”

Wood shared his favorite part about coming and watching the event.

“I liked the diversity of players, and there was a lot more competition than I thought there was going to be,” Wood said. “A lot could slam it and a lot would hit it in a spot that was hard to hit.”

Table tennis tournaments are held about once a semester. There are also other tournaments on campus, including cornhole and volleyball. Students can find more information or register for events on the BYU-I website.