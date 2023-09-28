The Blue Crew is the newest way to volunteer on campus, and it comes with a lot of benefits. Once a week there is a meeting with food, new friends and an inside scoop of what’s happening on campus.

Volunteers with Blue Crew typically work in one-hour shifts. Afterward, volunteers can stay at the event as long as they want.

Blue Crew is all about connecting and belonging. The event organizers don’t want volunteers to be someone filling a spot, they want their helpers to get involved and make lasting friendships.

“We have a motto that’s just three words: belong, lead, inspire, and the idea is that everybody has a place, everyone belongs,” said Kate Johnson, the student director for the Blue Crew.

Blue Crew volunteers choose what events and types of things they want to be part of. DJ, emcee, spirit squad and event planning are just a few of their options.

“When I heard about Blue Crew it seemed like a good opportunity to get involved with the school, to have a good time and also, to like go to more events and get out of the house during college,” said Rebekah Lipman a junior studying social work. “I feel like it’s especially important, I think, for everybody to have a good time to be able to balance work and school and activities.”

There are a few ways to sign up for Blue Crew; you can either talk to the Activities and Involvement Center on the bottom floor of the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center or you can use this Google Doc.