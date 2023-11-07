The Idaho State Bengals defeated the Warner Pacific Knights 92-36 at the Mountain America Center Monday.

Both the Bengals and the Knights kicked off their season on Monday night.

Last season, Idaho State finished fifth in the Big Sky conference with a record of 11-21 (8-10 in conference). The Bengals ended their season after losing to the University of Montana Grizzlies in the Big Sky tournament quarterfinals.

Warner Pacific plays in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and finished last season in fourth place in the Cascade Collegiate Conference with a record of 18-10 (15-7 in conference). The Knights’ season ended when they lost to Corban University (Oregon) in the CCC quarterfinals.

Idaho State went on a 12-3 run to take a 16-7 lead with 12:51 remaining in the first half. The Bengals were led early by Brayden Parker, who scored seven of their first 16 points.

After a Josiah Castillo three-pointer brought the Knights within six points, Miguel Tomley connected with a three-pointer of his own, putting the Bengals ahead 21-12 at the under 12:00 media timeout.

Coming out of the media timeout, Idaho State went on a 17-2 run over a 10:58 span, capped off by back-to-back layups from Isaiah Griffin, making the score 38-14 and forcing Warner Pacific to call a timeout with 5:04 remaining in the first half.

The Bengals extended their lead when Maleek Arington went on a personal 5-0 run, ballooning their lead to 45-16 with 2:47 remaining in the half.

Griffin made a layup and connected with a free throw to extend the Bengals’ lead to 51-16 at halftime.

Parker led Idaho State in scoring and rebounding in the first half with 12 points and five rebounds.

Collin Oestereich and Castillo tied for the scoring lead for Warner Pacific with six points respectively in the half. Caleb-Tyree Morgan led the Knights with three rebounds in the half.

The Bengals continued their strong performance to start the second half, going on a 15-3 run and extending their lead to 68-19 with 13:36 remaining in the game when Kiree Huie made his second consecutive layup.

Idaho State‘s lead grew to 53 points when Parker hit two free throws directly before the under 8:00 media timeout and put the Bengals ahead 78-25.

The Knights managed to cut the lead to 84-35 before the final media timeout, led by Vincent Warren who went on a personal 5-0 run.

In the end, the Bengals defeated the Knights 92-36.

For the Bengals, Parker led the team in scoring with 21 points on 8-9 shooting. Huie added 13 points while also leading Idaho State with 10 rebounds. Arington picked up 12 points to help his team.

Oestereich, Castillo and Vincent all tied for the Knights’ scoring lead with six points each. Morgan led Warner Pacific with three rebounds.

With the season-opening victory, Idaho State moves their record to 1-0 on the season.

The Bengals will return to action on Friday when they travel to St. Paul, Minnesota, to face the University of St. Thomas.

Idaho State will return to the Mountain America Center on Jan. 6, when they square off with the University of Nebraska at Omaha. That game will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets begin at $20 for the event.

The Mountain America Center will see basketball action again on Dec. 1, when the Boise State Broncos faceoff against the University of Saint Mary’s Gales. The tipoff of that game will be at 8:30 p.m. and fans can purchase tickets online.