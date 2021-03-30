Best of TED delivers powerful presentations on campus

Six BYU-Idaho students gave TED talks in the Manwaring Center Little Theatre on March 24.

The students who presented are enrolled in Professional Presentations. Their professor and classmates voted on who was going to share their presentation at this event. Every member that presented was selected from different groups within the class.

The presentations covered a wide variety of topics.

The first speaker, Silas Wright, shared thoughts on bulimia. Wright shared his experience with bulimia and offered advice on how students can help those who are dealing with this eating disorder.

Another topic shared was cinema therapy.

“The advice given to me was to speak on something that I was passionate about,” said Taylor Ogaard, a junior studying communication. “I was trying to think about things that I really loved and … I decided that it was movies.”

Ogaard explained in his presentation that, contrary to popular opinion, watching movies and TV shows help people in a variety of ways including getting through tough times, decreasing stress levels and improving mental health.

Two of the students who presented were not in Rexburg and presented over Zoom. Zack Durbin, living in Washington, spoke about on suffering abuse and how to cope with and work through abuse. Lois Faith Boydell, who lives in England, gave her presentation on the positive effects of being religious.

Nicholas Eckman shared about orphans in Moscow, Russia. Eckman talked about the less-than-ideal circumstances orphans in Moscow live in and how to help. The final speaker, Morgan Duffy, spoke about how we should love our bodies and what they do for us, no matter the shape or size.

The Presentation Practice Center helps with this event every semester.

“It’s an event to show appreciation towards students and their hard work,” said Ellie Slater, a freshman majoring in general studies. “As many saw tonight, students have such good ideas and they have messages that deserve to be shared and so I think this is a great event to display that.”

Students can visit the PPC to practice any kind of public speaking assignment.

“The resources are basically endless for getting help on your presentation,” Slater said. “We can help you with your conclusion, your introduction, visual aid (or) nerves.”

For steps on how to set up an appointment, visit this website.