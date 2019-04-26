Try these outdoor activities in and around Rexburg

As students begin settling into the new semester, spring opens up more opportunities for outdoor activities. Here are some outdoor activities you and your friends should try this semester.

Hammocking

If you are always down to hang, trees can be found scattered across Rexburg, perfect for hammocking. Students set up hammocks at Porter Park, a five to 10-minute walk from campus, every spring semester as a way to spend some time in the warm weather. Other places great for hammocking are Nature Park, a five-minute drive from campus, and Beaver Dick Park, a 10-minute drive from campus.

Star Gazing

Go on a night with good weather, no clouds and little light pollution. Grab some blankets and get cozy looking at the stars and constellations. To make things more interesting, download the SkyView Lite constellation app that will show you all the constellations and planets in your view.

Bonfire at the Sand Dunes

Located in Saint Anthony, the sand dunes have always been a hot spot for students during the spring semester. Here you can find bonfires and students scattered across the sand. The Dunes have proven a great escape from school and work as well as a great way to spend time with a group of friends or roommates.

Sports

As an alternative to going to the gym everyday, students spend hours outdoors playing soccer, football, tennis or Frisbee. Find a ball and head down to the stadium field or one of the other grass fields around campus.

Swimming

Swimming is a great way to cool off in the spring semester heat. With the campus pool being rebuilt, you can check out some great swimming spots not far from campus.

Walk down to the Farmer’s Market

While the farmer’s market might not seem like so much an activity, students take some time to walk through the booths, whether it be to buy goods from local sellers, or to enjoy being outside with others. The first market of 2019 will be held on May 10, located on College Avenue from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Drive-In

For $8 per adult, you can enjoy the showing of featured movies from the comfort of your own car at the Teton Vu Drive-In. The drive-in is located in Rexburg at 1114 North Yellowstone Highway and they air two movies every Friday and Saturday evening. Grab some friends and head on down to enjoy one or both movies at the drive-in.