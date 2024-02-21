The City of Rexburg is holding a novice-friendly idea pitching competition, with $500, $300 and $200 prizes.

The competition will be March 7 at 6 p.m. in the Hatchery Coworking Space, located inside the city hall.

Anyone with an idea or recently started business may compete by presenting for 90 seconds.

Individuals may register to compete here.

Feb. 29 is the registration deadline.

“Submissions should include a brief description of the business idea, addressing its uniqueness, target market and potential impact,” according to the competition website.

Participants may compete individually or with their own team.

The evening will be an opportunity to share ideas and network, according to a press release.

“The Rexburg Big Idea Competition is more than an event; it’s a chance to get your idea validated,” said Aaron Denney, Economic Development Specialist at City of Rexburg. “Many people have great business ideas, they just don’t know where to start. This event is that platform for Eastern Idaho.”

Competitors will be judged on their originality, feasibility, growth potential and community impact among other things.

View the scoring sheet here.

Past competitors ranged from BYU-Idaho students to 70-year-old Rexburg residents and ideas varied just as much from wedding dress shops to toy stores, according to Denney.

The Big Idea Competition is organized through a partnership between the City of Rexburg Economic Development Department and Madison Economic Partner, Inc., a non-profit with the goal of bringing economic development to Rexburg.