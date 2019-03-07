Big names coming to Jazz Festival

Sharing is caring!











BYU-Idaho’s Jazz Fest, a place for students to showcase their skills and watch talented jazz players, began on Wednesday and will continue until Saturday. Activities at the Jazz Festival include clinics, workshops, jam sessions and a concert to bring the event to an end.

Saturday night’s concluding concert at 7:30 p.m. features the Miami Saxophone Quartet, the BYU-I Faculty Trio and the student group Sound Alliance, among others.

Musicians are coming in from all over to participate in the Jazz Fest. Several high schools will attend along with BYU-I students.

With big names in the jazz world are coming to Rexburg, Mark Watkins, director of jazz studies at BYU-I, hopes it will be a learning opportunity for students.

“Probably the number one thing is inspiration,” Watkins said. “We certainly don’t hope they come in and say, ‘Oh they’re so good I’ll never make it’ and quit. We want it to send them to the practice room. We want them to say, ‘This music is wonderful and these guys are fantastic. I want to be like that'”

Jeffrey Ruesch, a freshman studying music with an emphasis in piano performance, thinks the Jazz Festival creates a great opportunity to learn.

“The Jazz Festival is supposed to be encouraging to all performers alike and bring back a lost art, something that’s dwindling away,” Ruesch said. “I’m a huge jazz player, and the Jazz Festival has a number of clinics designed to help music majors specifically in jazz. I remember in high school teachers tried to emphasize it, and it was difficult because it is something that’s dying off.”

There will be a jam session that allows students to play with the Miami Saxophone Quartet among others.

“The standard we use in jazz is to learn tunes that everybody knows,” Watkins said. “And then when you gather together you just say, ‘Hey let’s play “There Is No Greater Love,” let’s play “Have You Met Miss Jones”‘. Then we have formulas that let us put it together on the spot and we jam.”

Tickets and more information on the Jazz Festival can be found here.

Miami Saxophone Quartet

The Miami Saxophone Quartet includes musicians carrying impressive resumes.

Quartet founder, Gary Keller, and group member Ed Calle have performed with Frank Sinatra, among others. Gary Lindsay is credited on musician’s records such as Christina Aguilera and Michael Bolton, as well as having performed with Sinatra. Mike Brignola has been a member of the Miami Saxophone Quartet since its beginning in 1996.

“I think it’s super awesome for people like that to take time out of their busy schedules to share jazz knowledge without limited jazz knowledge and build upon it,” Ruesch said.