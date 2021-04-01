Earlier this evening, a group of about 15 BYU-Idaho students lined the street near Porter Park as activists for the Birds Aren’t Real movement. They stand for the movement’s prerogative in making everyone aware of the fact that birds are actually government surveillance drones spying on the American people.

Protestors stood with signs reading: “Poultrygate is coming,” “Research bird surveillance,” “If it flies, it spies,” “Honk if you hate birds,” and of course, “Birds aren’t real.”

Passing vehicles blared their horns in accordance with the signs while passengers leaned out the windows shouting in agreement that “birds aren’t real.”

Except for one lady who shouted, “We love birds!” To which a member of the Bird Brigade shouted back, “And they love you! And they want you!”

And yes, this is a real movement.

According to the Birds Aren’t Real website, “When the government forcibly made the entire bird species extinct, they used a bioweapon (a controlled virus) to wipe out the entire species of ‘Bird’ in the United States.”

Claimed to be founded in 1976, the Birds Aren’t Real movement currently has almost 300,000 followers on Instagram. Rexburg’s Birds Aren’t Real Instagram page has 115 followers.

Members of the Rexburg Bird Brigade run the Instagram page and participated in the protest.

According to the Birds Aren’t Real webpage, members of the Bird Brigade “are beacons of light who run their own state-categorized chapters. They have taken the responsibility of assurance the continuation of activism in their communities.”

Asa Carlson, a sophomore studying psychology is the head ambassador for the Bird Brigade in Rexburg.

“I’ve known about it for a good six months at least, but since November is when I really got into it,” Carlson said. “They wanted to have people to talk about it.”

Thus, Carlson became a member of the Bird Brigade.

Chase Cluff, a sophomore studying microbiology and another member of the Bird Brigade, sported a long-sleeved white t-shirt with the image of a bird and the words “I am a lie” written underneath.

“This is something I’ll always hang onto: that birds aren’t real,” said Cluff. “I’ll be involved as long as there are fake birds in the sky.”