Black history at BYU-Idaho

In August 1963, 250,000 people gathered in Washington D.C. in front of the Lincoln Memorial to hear Martin Luther King Jr. speak. He stepped to the podium full of microphones and spoke these words: “I am happy to join with you today in what will go down in history as the greatest demonstration for freedom in the history of our nation.”

This gathering comes to mind when civil rights in America is brought up, but what does King’s dream look like today on our campus? In the 1970s, February officially became Black History Month, a time to celebrate the African Americans who live in this country.

In the Winter Semester 2018, BYU-Idaho had 130 black/African American students in a student body of 21,299. In 1997, there were 15 black/African American students out of 8,277, according to BYU-I official enrollment statistics. With online classes around the world, BYU-I is becoming more diverse each semester.

Last year, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints organized a celebration called “Be One” to celebrate black Latter-day Saint history around the world and to formally recognize the 40th anniversary of black men receiving the priesthood in 1978. Gladys Knight, the Bonner Family and Alex Boye performed. Latter-day Saints from Nigeria, Ghana, Jamaica and Brazil shared their personal histories. Jane Manning James and Elijah Abel, African American pioneers who joined the Church in the 1800s represented by actors, narrated the event.